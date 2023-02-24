MTA nears contracts for subway ADA work

Four western Queens subway stations are among 17 that are expected to have accessibility upgrade projects go to contract in 2023.
In a press release issued on Thursday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority also announced that the G train station at Court Square in Long Island City will be among 11 in the city that are expected to have ADA-related projects completed this year.
“We are determined to make the NYC Transit system fully accessible, not just for persons with disabilities, but also for seniors, for parents with children who are in strollers and travelers with luggage,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. “That’s why we are doing station accessibility projects at four times the pace of previous MTA Capital Programs, and why we made an agreement with disability advocates that we won’t slow down until the system is truly accessible to everyone, once and for all.”
The for stations expected to go to contract are 46th Street-Bliss Street and 33rd Street-Rawson Street, which serve the elevated No. 7 train in Sunnyside; the C/M station at Court Square-23rd Street in Long Island City; and the elevated N/W line stop at Broadway in Astoria.
State Sen. Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) has been advocating for accessibility upgrades for years.
“After years of pushing for accessibility improvements, the MTA listened to western Queens residents, activists and elected leaders advocating for better subway access. These improvements will go a long way to making our subway available for all. While there is still a long way to go in making the entire subway system 100 percent accessible, these elevators represent a step forward.”
Assemblyman Juan Ardila (D-Sunnyside) concurred.
“[P]ublic transit riders and advocates of accessibility in Sunnyside and Long Island City are finally within reach of seeing ADA-compliant elevators installed at the 46th Street and 33rd Street train stations in Western Queens. I welcome these wins for transit equity in our district and hope to see changes like these across all subway stations in the city soon.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) is chairman of the Senate Committee on Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions, which oversees the MTA.
In the MTA release, Comrie reiterated that it was not only the disabled who will benefit.
“This latest round of ADA accessible stations being announced, demonstrates the MTA’s commitment to improving the system for people with disabilities, families with small children, older adults and anyone who would benefit from these upgrades,” Comrie said. “I’m glad to see the MTA/NYCT has continued to make these investments a priority across the city. My colleagues and I will continue to work with but also push the MTA to meet the full threshold of accessibility as required, to ensure that our system is optimal for all riders.”
