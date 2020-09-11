MTA mask penalty not 'fine' with everyone

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in response to an order from Gov. Cuomo, says mass transit riders caught without masks now will be subject to $50 fines.
But among transit rider advocates contacted by the Chronicle, the reception has ranged from lukewarm to ice-cold.
A statement issued by Cuomo’s office on Thursday said MTA surveys show more than 90 percent of customers are using masks on subways, buses, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.
The $50 fine is considered another measure to drive mask compliance even higher. It will be enforced by the MTA Police Department, NYPD and Bridge and Tunnel officers, Cuomo’s office said.
Other MTA frontline employees will not be responsible for enforcement.
“While mask compliance in the MTA system remains very high, we want to make sure that people feel comfortable coming back to public transportation,” Cuomo said. “I have asked the MTA to come up with an enforcement regimen so people know that not only are the cars clean and the stations clean, but the riders will be acting appropriately. We have to be able to say to the riding public that everyone will be wearing masks — and if they refuse to wear a mask they will be penalized.”
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said the fine gives the agency another tool to help achieve the goal of universal mask usage on buses, subways and commuter railroads
“Health experts agree that wearing a mask is the single best thing we can do to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said .
“We know the vast majority of New Yorkers are already doing the right thing and wearing a mask while riding with us,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit. “The fine is a last resort measure for those who refuse to comply. It’s critical that every customer does their part to keep our system safe.”
The Riders Alliance, in a Tweet posted Thursday afternoon, was unimpressed.
“More police, more fines, more pain for working-class people without a mask isn’t the way to keep us safe or #savetransit,” the group posted.
Charlton D’souza of Passengers United, is OK with the fine in terms of having another tool, but said more is needed.
“A $50 fine will increase compliance,” said D’souza, of Queens Village. “But the MTA still hasn’t solved the homeless problem.”
D’souza would first like riders to be offered free masks and, in the case of homeless riders, have their temperatures taken to see if they might be in need of immediate medical help.
D’souza said he himself travels on trains and buses with a packet of spare masks and offers them to his fellow riders.
“They usually say ‘Thank you,’” he said.
But he also said the MTA must be able to deal with maskless passengers who refuse to wear them and situations that could devolve into confrontations.
