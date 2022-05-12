The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has begun each community presentation on its Queens bus redesign plan by saying it is looking for feedback on its newest proposals.
Folks living in Community District 6 were more than accommodating last Thursday, with questions about bus stops that would be eliminated, proposed transfers for what are now single-seat rides and the validity of entire parts of the proposal.
MTA representatives, in a virtual meeting on May 5, discussed 25 proposals for changing existing routes or adding new ones. The aim is to improve reliability and speed up trips via “reamagined routes, stops and schedules.” The new plan includes changes based on feedback garnered in 2019, before the entire project was shelved for 18 months by the Covid pandemic.
“Nothing in this plan is final, and we are looking for as much feedback as possible,” said an MTA representative.
And residents offered feedback.
Michele Doney pointed out that an express bus stop is being eliminated at the intersection of 108th Street and 62nd Drive in Forest Hills with the proposed elimination of the QM10 and QM40 express routes.
She also pointed out that the QM11, 12 and 42 all will drive past there and not stop.
“You are eliminating them based on low ridership, but between the time you measured and the time the plan will be implemented there will be three new high-rise apartment buildings [nearby] with thousands of new riders,” she said. “That renders your studies obsolete. The nearest express bus stop will be about a half mile away with the proposed plan. I don’t mind doing that unless it’s 100 degrees or 10 degrees or raining, sleeting or snowing.”
Heather Hade took issue with four stops being eliminated from the QM42 route.
“I take the 7:20 a.m. bus,” Hade said. “Eight people get on at those stops, and three of us are disabled.” She acknowledged there might be other stops nearby, but would prefer more direct service.
Michael Dunne expressed concern over the potential loss of stops along the Q60, including stops his mother uses; and the rerouting of the southern end of the Q23.
While the new Q73 would, if put in place, cover that route before linking back up with the 23, Dunne said that would require people from the north end of the neighborhood who use the Stop & Shop supermarket on Union Turnpike, change buses with bags of groceries. He also said it would require transfers for some students attending either Forest Hills High School or the Q167 Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School on Metropolitan Avenue.
“[The Q23] is slow and pokey and it’s broken,” Dunne said. “But those of us who use it love it the way it is.”
The local routes discussed included the Q10 between Electchester and John F. Kennedy International Airport; the Q21 between Jackson Heights and Howard Beach; the Q23, being reconfigured to run between East Elmhurst and Fresh Meadows; the Q37 between Kew Gardens and South Ozone Park; the greatly scaled back Q38 between Rego Park and Middle Village; the Q46 between Kew Gardens and Long Island Jewish Hospital in Glen Oaks; the completely rerouted Q48 between Kew Gardens and Glen Oaks; the Q52 between Jackson Heights and Arverne; the Q53 between Rockaway Park and Jackson Heights; the Q54 between Jamaica and Brooklyn; the Q60 between Jamaica and Manhattan; the Q59 between Rego Park and Williamsburg, Brooklyn; the Q72 between Elmhurst and LaGuardia Airport; and the Q88 between Little Neck and LeFrak City.
Express lines include the QM4 and QM44 between Electchester and Manhattan; the QM7 between Fresh Meadows and Manhattan; the QM15 between Lindenwood and Manhattan; the QM11, QM12 and QM42 between Forest Hills and Manhattan; the QM63 between Rosedale and Manhattan; the QM64 between Cambria Heights and Manhattan; and the Q68, which will be a relabled X68.
Proposed new routes include the Q14 between East Elmhurst and Fresh Pond Road, which would replace segments of the Q23 and Q38; the Q73 between Forest Hills and Queensborough Community College; and the QM18 between South Ozone Park and Manhattan.
Profiles for each existing or planned route, including maps, service times and where bus stops would be added, removed or relocated, can be found online at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, chairwoman of Community Board 6, addressed changes in March that stopped MTA buses outside of John F. Kennedy International Airport while the airport reconstruction is underway. Passengers are discharged at the Lefferts Boulevard AirTrain terminal. Beers-Dimitriadis expressed concern that airport workers at JFK might be charged the $8 fee to ride the train. Officials with both the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK and the AirTrain, and the MTA said workers will ride for free until buses return to the airport proper after redevelopment is completed.
An online meeting is scheduled for each community district in Queens in ascending numerical order.
People can register for any or all of the remaining meetings online at bit.ly/3EzQAE8.
