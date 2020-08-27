MTA: Feds must act now on bailout

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye has been nothing if not direct since Wednesday, when the MTA said everything will be on the table in November if the agency does not get a $12 billion federal bailout.
“The MTA simply cannot wait any longer for relief from Washington,” Foye said Wednesday in a statement from the MTA. “New York’s economic future, and the country’s, relies on a strong MTA powering progress. If the Senate fails to step up and deliver $12 billion, it would be a devastating blow to mass transit as we know it. We need action now, and the more we can amplify this message, the better.”
Foye spent a good deal of Thursday morning on a round of interviews with multiple news outlets.
He pointed out that at the height of the pandemic, the MTA was down more than 90 percent of its normal subway ridership, and as of Wednesday still was down 75 percent from pre-pandemic days.
“[I]f we don’t get federal funding the entire equation changes,” Foye told WPIX Channel 11 in a transcript provided by the agency. “And we’re not able to, we will be $12 billion in the hole. Everything has to be on the table; that includes unfortunately — and again, no one at the MTA wants to do this — significant service reductions, layoffs and higher than budgeted increases in fares and tolls ... We’ve got to keep the MTA afloat. The best way to do that in the national interest is for the federal government to provide $12 billion of funding.”
At an emergency meeting on Wednesday the MTA Board discussed fare hikes, increased bridge tolls, thousands of layoffs and wage freezes, along with cuts of 40 percent or more in bus and subway service.
A freeze would be placed on the $51 billion five-year capital plan. Long Island Rail Road and Metro North service also could be drastically curtailed.
“If they don’t do that we are going to have to reduce service along the lines of what we described yesterday, what I described today, and we’re going have to lay people off and increase fares and tolls, none of which we want to do,” he continued.
Foye also said the American taxpayer has plenty to lose in a protracted delay of funding.
“The MTA is critical to the economic recovery of the New York City region, which accounts for about 10 percent of the GDP,” Foye told WPIX. “... [This] is a national crisis ... And it’s only the federal government that has the solvency and the funds to provide funding to the MTA to avoid these terrible service cuts and layoffs.
The digital ad script is available below:
Transit advocates, such as the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, were giving the MTA their full backing.
“If the federal government does not provide emergency funding immediately, public transit in New York City will not survive,” Tri-State said in an email. “Without the MTA, there will be no clear path to a recovery for our nation’s economy — plain and simple.”
The U.S. House of Representatives in May passed a $3 trillion national bailout plan including mass transit aid. The TSTC called in the U.S. Senate to act immediately.
“If they don’t, the agency will go into a death spiral of service cuts and fare hikes,” the statement continued. “The financial and economic ramifications for our nation will be nothing less than catastrophic.
The Riders Alliance also joined the call for immediate assistance.
“Time is running out and Congress must act now to save millions of riders who depend on trains, buses, and paratransit to get around,” said Organizing Manager Stephanie Burgos-Veras. “Letting the MTA fail would reverse the progress we’ve made toward recovery, leave millions of riders stranded and tank the national economic revival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.