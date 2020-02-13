  • February 13, 2020
MTA bus redesign meetings continue

Agency outreach continues through mid-March

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is continuing its series of presentations and public workshops as it reviews plans to redraw bus routes in Queens. The remaining meetings include:

• Thu., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., Community Board 1 Transportation Committee, 45-02 Ditmars Blvd., LL suite 1025, Astoria;

• Thu., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Community Board 13 Transportation Committee, Jean Nuzzi IS 109 213-10 92 Ave., Queens Village.;

• Wed., Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing;

• Thu., Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. (public workshop), Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York. 203-05 32 Ave., Bayside;

• Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Community Board 5 Transportation Committee, Christ the King High School, 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village;

• Tue., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Community Board 14 Transportation Committee, Knights of Columbus, 333 Beach 90 St., Rockaway Beach;

•Wed., Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., Community Board 7 Transportation Committee, Union Plaza Care Center, 33-23 Union St., Flushing;

• Thu., Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. (public workshop), Cross Island YMCA, 238-10 Hillside Ave., Bellerose;

• Wed., March 4, 6-8 p.m., NYC Health + Hospitals, 79-01 Broadway, Elmhurst;

• Thu., March 5, 7-8:30 p.m., Poppenhusen Institute, 114-4 14 Road, College Point;

• Thu., March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (workshop), August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica;

• Mon., March 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Queens Community Board 8 Transportation Committee, Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke., Hillcrest;

• Wed., March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone, 12-01 150 St., Whitestone; and

• Thu., March 19, 7-8:30 p.m., North Shore Towers, 272-48 Grand Central Pkwy., Floral Park.

The complete draft plan can be viewed and downloaded online at new.mta.info/system_modernization/bus_network/queensbusredesign/draftplan.

An overview can be seen at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.

