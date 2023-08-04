Toll increases at bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will go into effect this coming Sunday, Aug. 6. The new rates take effect when the clock strikes midnight.
The increases passed the MTA board July 19. Single rides on subways and buses will rise 15 cents to $2.90 on Aug. 20.
The toll increases will be on the Bronx-Whitestone, RFK-Triborough, Throgs Neck and Verrazzano-Narrows bridges; and the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels.
An E-ZPass trip will increase from $6.55 to $6.94. The price of a toll-by-mail trip will increase from $10.17 to $11.19.
The agency in its press release said the mid-tier rate will increase from $8.36 to $9.11. It is charged when an account holder’s E-ZPass is not read due to improper mounting and the toll is collected via license plate lookup.
Discounts for residents of the Rockaways and Broad Channel who use the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges will remain in effect.
