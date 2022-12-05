Accessibility improvements at three Queens subway stations and four Long Island Rail Road stops came closer to fruition last week as the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved contracts for the design and construction of the projects.
At its Nov. 30 meeting, the board approved contracts to install elevators at eight subway stations, including the first-ever lifts at the Rockaway Boulevard A train station at Liberty Avenue on the Wooodhaven-Ozone Park border; the Woodhaven Boulevard station on the Elmhurst-Rego Park border that serves the M-R lines; and the Steinway Street M-R station in Astoria.
The Rockaway Boulevard station was built in 1907, Woodhaven Boulevard in 1936 and the Steinway Street station in 1933, when little thought was given to accessibility issues and LIRR stations were at grade.
Of the nine LIRR stations approved for accessibility work, four are in Queens. Elevators will make Laurelton, Locust Manor and St. Albans accessible for the first time.
Auburndale, along with Valley Stream just east of the Nassau County border, will get upgrades or augmentation to existing accessibility features.
The Laurelton station dates to 1907 and was elevated in 1950. Locust Manor dates back to 1869 and last had a major renovation in 1959. St. Albans opened in 1868 and was rebuilt in 1935. Auburndale, from 1901, underwent major renovations in 2004-05.
In a press release following the vote, the MTA added that plans to make four other LIRR stations fully accessible, including Forest Hills, Hollis and Douglaston, already are in the design phase.
“The MTA is fully committed to make the entire system accessible, not just subways but the LIRR and Metro-North too,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo in a statement from the agency. “With these new elevators spread throughout the subway system and across Long Island, a large number of riders with disabilities, customers with children in strollers and visitors with luggage will benefit from an easier way to access mass transit.”
Borough President Donovan Richards, in an email from his office on Friday, welcomed the progress.
“Far too many of our subway stations are either under-accessible or inaccessible for Queens seniors or residents with disabilities, each of whom deserve to navigate our city with ease like anyone else,” Richards said.
“I’m encouraged the MTA is proceeding with these projects to install elevators, and there must be a continued, concentrated effort to fund and perform this critical work to make our transit hubs accessible to all residents, regardless of ability,” he added.
The contracts include payment for design, construction and maintenance. Numerous plans and details must be worked out, and no exact timelines for the projects are set. The LIRR work is expected to be done within 36 months, and the subway stations within 42.
