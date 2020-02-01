MTA adds meetings for bus plan input

From Albany to South Ozone Park, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have been saying they realize the need to radically re-examine the 434-page draft plan to redraw and modernize the bus system in Queens.

“We’re going to take a second look, a third look, and as many as it takes to get it right,” Mark Holmes, chief officer of Operations Planning for MTA Bus, told residents Thursday evening at a jam-packed meeting at the Langston Hughes Library in Corona.

“We’re here to get this right.”

The MTA on Friday announced 19 more public information and feedback sessions to those already scheduled. Several will come as presentations to the transportation committees of community boards.

The schedule for meetings now includes:

• Wed., Feb. 3, 6 p.m. (presentation with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez), American Legion Hall, 89-02 91st St., Woodhaven;

• Wed., Feb. 3, 6 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 2 transportation committee, Sunnyside Community Services, 43-31 39 Avenue, Sunnyside;

• Tue., Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m. (MTA public workshop). Jacob Riis Settlement, 10-25 41st Ave., Long Island City;

• Wed., Feb. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (MTA public workshop), RISE/Rockaway Waterfront Alliance, 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Far Rockaway;

• Thu., Feb. 6, 7-8:30 p.m. (community conversation), Rockaway YMCA, 207 Beach 73 St., Arverne;

• Tue., Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. (presentation). Queens Community Board 12 Transportation Committee, York College, Faculty Dining Room, 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica.

• Wed., Feb. 12, 7 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 6, Kew Gardens Community Center, 80-02 Kew Gardens Road #202, Kew Gardens;

• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (presentation), PS/IS 49, 63-60 80 St., Middle Village;

• Thu., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 1 Transportation Committee, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard, LL suite 1025, Astoria;

• Thu., Feb. 13, 7 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 13 Transportation Committee, Jean Nuzzi IS 109 213-10 92 Ave., Queens Village.;

• Wed., Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (presentation), Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing;

• Thu., Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. (MTA public workshop), Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York. 203-05 32 Ave., Bayside;

• Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 5 Transportation Committee, Christ The King High School, 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village;

• Tue., Feb. 25, 7 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 14 Transportation Committee, Knights of Columbus, 333 Beach 90 St., Rockaway Beach;

•Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 7 Transportation Committee, Union Plaza Care Center, 33-23 Union St. Flushing;

• Thu., Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. (MTA public workshop), Cross Island YMCA, 238-10 Hillside Ave., Bellerose;

• Wed., March 4, 6-8 p.m. (presentation), NYC Heath + Hospitals, 79-01 Broadway, Elmhurst;

• Thu., March 5, 7-8:30 p.m. (presentation), Poppenhusen Institute, 114-4 14 Road, College Point;

• Thu., March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (workshop), August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica;

• Tue., March 16, 7-8:30 p.m. (presentation), Queens Community Board 8 Transportation Committee, Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Flushing;

• Wed., March 18, 7-8:30 p.m. (presentation) Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone, 12-01 150 St., Whitestone; and

• Thu., March 19, 7-8:30 p.m. (presentation), North Shore Towers, 272-48 Grand Central Pkwy., Floral Park.

The complete draft plan can be viewed and downloaded online at

new.mta.info/system_modernization/bus_network/queensbusredesign/draftplan. An overview, which also has a link to the draft plan, can be seen at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.