Residents who have complaints about the trains running to and from the New York & Atlantic Railway yard in Glendale are never in short supply at the monthly meetings of Community Board 5.
But the noise and other side effects of the operation were discussed at far greater length than usual at the board’s Feb. 8 session.
Lewis Ross, a resident of 20 years, has been one of railroad’s most vocal critics in recent months. While he and others acknowledged that there has been a reduction in noise from rail cars being coupled and uncoupled, Ross told the board that he and his neighbors now are dealing with loud train horns, including late at night and early in the morning.
“I’m giving up on Glendale,” Ross said. “... What’s happening here is a disaster.”
Ross said drivers of late appear to have been blasting their horns longer and louder than ever before.
“I have [an elderly] neighbor I sometimes take to the hospital,” Ross said. “I can’t imagine what she goes through.”
Thomas Toscano, the CEO of the Mr. T Carting Corp. on Edsall Avenue, came originally to discuss ways to address deteriorating conditions from dumping to illegal truck parking alongside the railroad right-of-way.
His family has been in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, and they have properties that abut the railroad.
After asking the board for things like more police presence, he also offered support for Lewis and other neighbors.
“The biggest issue is you can’t move next to the railroad tracks and then complain when a train goes by — we all understand that,” Toscano said. “But they’re using the area [outside the rail yard itself] to change cars. It’s still going on. Apparently they don’t have enough space in the yard up on Otto Road, so they leave a lot of empty cars along there.”
He said they also use the area near the Glendale crossing to couple cars, sometimes blocking off a crossing he and his company use to access their property for 25 to 30 minutes at a time; and that he has numerous videos to prove it.
“I’ve tried speaking with the railroad,” Toscano said. “I’ve tried to do this the right way.”
Walter Sanchez, first vice chairman of CB 5, said he hopes something can be worked out, particularly for Ross and his neighbors.
“It’s disheartening to hear someone say he’s given up,” Sanchez said.
Eric Butkiewicz, chairman of the board’s Transportation Services Committee, said members have been working on the problems for a few months now.
“We’ve had committee members go to the tracks and listen, investigate,” Butkiewicz said. “We’ve done research on potential avenues to pursue. And we’ve reached out to the rail company.”
A spokesman for New York & Atlantic said in an email that the company is sensitive to the needs of the communities in which it operates.
“Concerning the resident’s complaints about the whistles, or train horns, these warning devices are mandated by federal safety regulations to ensure the safety of our track workers and anyone walking on or near the railroad tracks,” the spokesman said “Federal guidelines also dictate the noise level of the warning devices. Therefore, we can assure residents that the train’s horns are not utilized in a manner for any purpose other than safety.”
He also said that working on Long Island Rail Road-owned tracks greatly influences the schedules; and while NY&A tries to move trains in and out as quickly as possible, some delays at crossings do occasionally happen. He said complaints can be filed at hotline number (347) 767-2100 or send email NYACommunityhotline@anacostia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.