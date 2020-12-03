An eight-story mixed-use building is in the works for Rego Park.
The Department of City Planning approved preliminary proposals in mid-November for a zone change to the site at 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd.
According to an environmental assessment statement, the site would house a mixed-use building, including commercial, a medical facility and approximately 92 dwelling units.
Of those, 28 would be reserved as income-restricted mandatory inclusionary housing. There will be affordable independent residences for seniors.
The development, first reported by real estate news site YIMBY, would include 81 accessory parking spaces located in the cellar of the building and outside to the rear of the structure.
The existing structures and uses on the site would be demolished and removed.
Giuseppe Zuccarella purchased the spot last year for $5.35 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield realty group.
“Woodhaven Boulevard is one of the more heavily-trafficked areas in the borough,” Stephen Preuss of Cushman & Wakefield said last year. “As retailers continue to move into the neighborhood, this property will benefit significantly from the continued increased exposure.”
J.F. McCloskey’s flower shop was at the site for decades, selling plants, balloons, teddy bears and floral arrangements. When it closed in 2002, Florist Hills & Garden Center took its place.
A city review determined the proposal “would not have a significant adverse impact” on the area.
The City Planning Commission will review the proposal before it goes to Community Board 6.
In November, CB 6 approved a zoning change at the site of the former Shalimar Diner with a plan for a nine-story mixed-use building including 74 units of housing to come in.
That Rego Park site is only a mile from 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.