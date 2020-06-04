Two more restaurants have closed in Forest Hills during the COVID crisis.
Jack and Nellie’s on Ascan Avenue since 2012 closed its doors and put a sign in the window thanking staff and customers.
“Our staff became family; As did the locals — but it is often the uncontrollable factors of what life hands us that determine how we move forward,” the sign said.
The message also said that patrons could continue visiting Rove, its sister restaurant on Austin Street.
One customer taped a drawing of a broken heart on the window, which said, “I am so sad to see you go ... I loved this place! Came here often with friends ... see you at Rove.”
Forest Hills Diner at 68-60 Austin St. closed after 10 years in business. When the owner stepped away, the landlord asked Adriana Morote, who runs Amar Peruvian Kitchen, also at 68-60, to see if she wanted to try to keep it running.
“But after a month of trying the sales were too low to keep it open,” Morote told the Chronicle last Thursday.
She said many people are not working in the office building the eateries share an address with and there weren’t as many officers from the nearby 112th Precinct coming in during the crisis.
“Most of the clientele is at home and they don’t want to go out for coffee and a bagel,” Morote said. “They just want to stay inside. They order the groceries and they are at home. And I don’t blame them.”
Some employees from the diner are now working at the Peruvian restaurant, though others are making more on unemployment.
Morote said every restaurant is losing money because people are staying in and cooking at home.
“Many other places are in my situation,” said Morote, who added that she will look into reopening the diner in a few months.
Now she’s trying to make sure her business, which opened less than a year ago, continues to run, even as she didn’t qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“I put in the tiles. I painted the walls. It’s my baby,” Morote said.
Anther restaurant to close its doors during the pandemic is The Irish Cottage on 72nd Avenue, which opened in 1960, while Woodhaven House on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, which opened in 2004, did the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.