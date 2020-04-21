The Archbishop Molloy High School community is in mourning following the passing of Brother Robert Andrews on April 7. Brother Robert, known to many as Brother Bob, served Molloy for over 43 years.
Brother Bob began his teaching and coaching career at St. Helena High School (now Msgr. Scanlan High School) in the Bronx in 1970. After five years as their varsity boys coach, he moved on to Molloy in 1975. At Molloy, Brother Bob served as a dedicated social studies and religion teacher while also hitting his stride as a respected track and field and cross-country coach. During his tenure Brother Bob helped countless student-athletes realize their full potential. Under his leadership the Briarwood school won a New York State Cross-Country Championship, 17 New York City Catholic Indoor and Outdoor Titles, and over 75 Brooklyn/Queens Catholic Sectional Championships. Molloy’s student-athletes also achieved individual success under Brother Bob’s guidance, winning three Catholic Individual Cross-Country Races and 11 New York State individual titles.
Brother Bob’s love of running was first nurtured while he attended St. Peter’s High School for Boys on Staten Island. There he was mentored by Coach John Tobin, who helped him grow intellectually and physically as a runner. Later Brother Bob was appointed cross-country captain at Marist College where he would graduate with a degree in history in 1969. Brother Bob completed his MA in religious studies at Webster College.
Brother Bob retired from teaching at the end of the 2014-15 school year, but he remained an active member of Molloy’s coaching staff. He also continued to contribute to the planning and day-of coordination of Stanner Games, Molloy’s annual large-scale track and field meet held at The Armory in Manhattan. The nationally recognized meet welcomes thousands of student-athletes from hundreds of schools to compete in a full-array of track and field events.
Brother Bob has been recognized for his contributions to high school track and field with induction into the Catholic High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, the Armory Hall of Fame, the US Track & Field Hall of Fame and Molloy’s Track & Field Wall of Honor. The Marist Brothers recently honored the memory of Brother Bob by planting a tree at their retreat property in Esopus, New York.
The Marist Brothers announced that due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial Mass for Brother Bob will be held on a later date. Announcements regarding future plans for a memorial can be found on the school website at www.molloyhs.org. Molloy asks everyone to please join the community in prayer for the repose of the soul of Brother Robert Andrews.
