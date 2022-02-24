Permits for a project that could bring 137 residential units and art gallery space to Astoria have been filed with the NYC Department of Buildings.
The project for the mixed-use building would bring a 65-foot tall and six-story building to the empty lot between Second and Third streets.
“This will feed into the development of a new community,” said Gerald Caliendo, architect and owner of the firm Gerald J. Caliendo Architects and co-chair of the Community Board 1 Land Use and Zoning Committee.
As a kid, Caliendo, a lifelong Queens resident, played at Whitey Ford Field, just a block away from the site.
He recalled the area back then being “ridden” with drug addicts and prostitution.
Now, the area has changed due to development and zoning changes.
“Development changes the whole character of the neighborhood — puts supermarkets, puts homes. That whole general area, now, you have the public housing, you have Goodwill.
“There are numerous zoning changes that have happened and are ongoing in that area along the waterfront,” said Caliendo.
“Development gives jobs, so, in my opinion, it’s a great thing.”
The apartment building and gallery space near Hallets Point will include 69 parking spots and 69 bicycle spots.
The project would span just under 136,000 square feet in total.
The apartments would be an estimated 680 square feet. They are listed as “quality housing” and would not qualify as low-income housing, according to the documents, which were filed in the beginning of February.
Under the city’s Quality Housing Program, multifamily housing and certain communities facilities must be compatible with existing neighborhood scale and character, provide on-site amenity spaces to meet the needs of residents and promote security and safety.
It is zoned for R-2-residential apartment houses. The project is as-of-right, Caliendo said.
The estimated cost for the excavation, foundation and earthwork and engineering put the work for the project around $20.9 million.
The filings were made by Yitzchok Katz of Developing NY State.
The engineers for the project are FNA Engineering Services PC, based out of New Jersey, and Naresh Mahangu, from Kew Gardens, according to the documents.
The filing representative was Moses Katz of Moses Katz & Associates in Brooklyn.
Astoria 2 LLC bought 2-24 26 Ave. and multiple adjacent sites earlier this month for $7.4 million, according to property records, Crain’s New York reported.
It is just two blocks west of the 10 Halletts Point waterfront apartments, which were built in 2018 and boast 405 units over 22 stories.
