Mixed reactions to bus redesign plan

As the MTA continues its Queens bus redesign planning, borough residents came to Borough Hall for an informational workshop Tuesday night, giving input to the plan.

Commuter concerns included the Q23 along Austin Street being crowded, the Q56 being unable to pull into stops on Jamaica Avenue and the need for a commuter island for the Q10 in Kew Gardens.

The MTA is looking to improve on unreliable and slow buses and reverse a decline in ridership by redrawing all of the borough’s routes from scratch, renaming many and eliminating a number of stops.

The new route for the Q23 on 108th Street, for instance, will be the QT11 and the route for the Q23 on 102nd Street will be the QT82.

One example of an attempt to spread stops is on 108th Street, where the Q23 makes nine stops between the Long Island Expressway and 71st Avenue. The draft proposal would have two stops in the same space.

The plan got mixed reviews Tuesday, as it has at public workshops all around the borough.

“The bottom line is we’ve lost 20 percent ridership in the past five years or so, some of these routes are 100 years old. It’s not working,” said Forest Hills resident Phillip Roncoroni.

“No one at the MTA, I assume, is trying to piss people off. They’re actually trying to fix things and it’s a first draft. Give them feedback.”

Roncoroni, who works in Bayside, said if the plan is implemented as it is in the draft he would go from taking a train one or two stops and switching to a bus to walking a few extra blocks and taking just a bus.

“I admit I’m young and able-bodied but this will improve my life substantially if it goes through,” he said.

He acknowledged spacing might be too spread out in some areas for seniors and disabled residents but believes the redesign as a whole is a positive.

“It’s not like New York is a special city,” Roncoroni said. “Other cities in the world don’t have stops every two blocks. Let’s fix things.”

Not everyone was as enthusiastic about the redesign proposal, which next goes to the development of a final draft plan, which will then be released and subject to more input.

“A disaster,” Forest Hills resident Judith Berman called it.

Berman, whose parents live in Kew Gardens Hills and are in their late 80s, said she’s concerned the redesign doesn’t take seniors into account because of the online-heavy format of the feedback.

“A lot of them don’t even know there’s a Queens bus redesign,” she said, adding that it’s important to get feedback from “people for whom walking another block or two is going to be a tremendous hardship.”

Berman said most of the seniors impacted weren’t at Borough Hall for the workshop and that there will be “panic and confusion” when they become aware of changes that are to be made.

For Berman, the Q23 used to take her to where she needed to go on Metropolitan Avenue. Now the commute consists of taking the Q23 to the Q54. If the redesign is implemented, it will be the QT11 to the QT87 to the QT54.

“That’s unacceptable,” she said.