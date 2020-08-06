By Peter C. Mastrosimone / Editor-in-Chief
Outgoing State Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) was formally admonished by Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) Thursday after the Ethics Committee determined he violated the Assembly’s policy against harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
According to a letter Heastie sent the Queens lawmaker, Miller breached the confidentiality of an investigation by speaking with numerous persons other than his attorney about it. His conduct “had the effect of intimidating potential witnesses,” as determined by the Ethics Committee, the letter said.
The document did not say what the underlying investigation was about, but it reportedly involved a harassment complaint lodged against Miller by someone in his office.
Heastie ordered Miller to undergo additional training on the policy against harassment, discrimination and retaliation and said a “climate survey” of his office will be conducted.
Miller will be out of office Jan. 1, having lost a Democratic primary race to challenger Jenifer Rajkumar.
The Ethics Committee voted unanimously on its recommendations to Heastie, the speaker’s letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.