City Hall is seeking to house migrants in public libraries, the Queens Chronicle has learned.
“The mayor is asking Queens Library to consider buildings,” an official familiar with the effort, who works in a separate city department, told the Queens Chronicle. “They’re asking our agency ... to look at what buildings are available.”
Liability issues are a concern, the source said, as are practical considerations.
“There aren’t enough bathrooms, there are no showers; they want to put, you know, 20 families in there and close them down, and it’s absolutely ridiculous," the official said. "I’m not against justice for people, giving people homes, but you start doing this, you’re going to the other end of the spectrum.”
“They’re looking at every opportunity to fill this need for the asylum seekers,” he said.
No one could say how many libraries would be affected or name specific branches. City Hall has inquired about the habitability of both libraries that are open and those that are shut down for ongoing renovations, the source said.
The Department of Design and Construction, which oversees city building and renovation projects including those at public libraries, “is assisting with site reviews for all different kinds of locations” to house migrants, a spokesman said via email. Asked if that includes libraries, he said, “I really don’t know if libraries are included but I would not be surprised. We built vaccination centers in libraries during COVID.”
The spokesman did, however, state that a particular Queens Library official “is aware of” the effort. That official could not immediately be reached for comment.
A spokeswoman for the Queens Library said she would look into the matter.
City Hall emailed the Queens Chronicle a statement in response to questions.
“As the mayor has said for months, we are facing an enormous humanitarian crisis, having served more than 65,000 asylum seekers in New York City since last year," a spokesperson said. "As Title 42 lifts and we see the numbers of arrivals climb, no option is off the table. We have already opened approximately 150 sites to shelter asylum seekers in New York City. We will continue to communicate with local elected officials as we open sites during this rapidly evolving emergency.”
Thousands of migrants who have crossed into the United States without authorization or who are seeking asylum have been arriving in the city, straining the shelter system, with many being placed in hotels. City Hall also is considering housing some at schools.
The mayor estimates the cost of the migrants to city coffers to be $4.2 billion between this fiscal year and next. He made that estimate before the lifting of the Title 42 health restriction that had enabled authorities on the border to turn away more migrants than they can without the rule in effect.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include a statement from City Hall. A subhead also has been added.
