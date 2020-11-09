A Middle Village man was arraigned last Thursday on weapons and drug charges after allegedly aiming an assault rifle at an NYPD detective.
Officials said Liriano was observed by the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, which was conducting an investigation, outside his residence at 85-25 Elliot Ave. accompanied by a bulldog and carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle.
He was observed allegedly holding the rifle behind his back. Liriano then appeared to load the rifle and place it in front of his body before allegedly pointing it at a detective inside an unmarked car as it drove by.
The detective’s vision became obstructed by a blinding light and he exited his car, announced he was a member of law enforcement and ordered Liriano to drop his weapon. Instead, Liriano immediately went inside his house.
Soon afterwards, members of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit arrived and disabled surveillance cameras pointing outside of the residence. Liriano later exited the building and was taken into custody.
After obtaining a court-authorized search warrant, investigators allegedly discovered a white powdery substance around the toilet on the ground floor of the residence and recovered an extensive home security system with multiple cameras, as well as approximately three pounds of marijuana, a loose round of ammunition, a scale and a bulletproof vest.
In a search of a car parked in the garage, agents and detectives said they uncovered a hidden compartment containing three loaded guns: a semi-automatic pistol, an EVO 9mm carbine assault rifle and a MAC-11 submachine gun with a suppressor. They also allegedly seized approximately 85 grams of cocaine, handcuffs and ammunition.
Liriano’s attorney said he denied being armed in front of his house on the day of his arrest but images from the security footage showed him there allegedly holding an assault weapon, loading it and lifting it across his body as he faced the road.
Just over his left shoulder, the black muzzle is allegedly visible pointing at the detective’s vehicle. A flashlight attached to the weapon was also activated and pointed towards the detective’s vehicle.
After Liriano fled back into his home, the security footage allegedly showed him carrying multiple backpacks out to the car inside the garage and cramming them into the area where the hidden compartment was found.
At the time of his arrest, Liriano faced criminal charges for allegedly approaching a man and his 5-year-old daughter, displaying a pistol and threatening to shoot them. He allegedly forced them to go back to their house and then stole their bulldog.
Liriano was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second- and third-degrees, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree.
“Our police officers risk their lives each and every day,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in an announcement of the case. “Illegal guns in the hands of criminals is dangerous — for our police officers and every member of the public.”
DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan added, “A brazen threat caught on surveillance footage underscores the danger law enforcement faces while working to keep our cities safe from gun violence, crime, and drug trafficking. Over time, our investigations exemplify the inextricable link between violence crime and drug trafficking which threaten lives and public safety.”
