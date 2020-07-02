A man was arrested for manslaughter, assault, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment after a collision left a man dead in Middle Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Ramon Pena, 37, was driving a 2006 Isuzu box truck eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue around 1 p.m. when he hit a 2019 Honda CRV driven by Hamlet Cruz-Gomez, who was making a left turn from Rentar Plaza onto Metropolitan Avenue.
EMS transported Cruz-Gomez, 25, to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
Pena fled the scene and was taken into custody inside the Metropolitan Avenue M subway station after a short foot pursuit, cops said. An investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.
The box truck slammed into dozens of cars before the collision, witness Dallas Edwards told the Daily News.
Edwards was sideswiped on Humboldt Avenue and followed the truck to Middle Village Cemetery.
“And he was just hitting sh--,” he told the Daily News. “You would have thought it was a f---ing movie the way he was going through traffic.”
The stolen truck is owned by Tall Boy Dynamic Moving Service Inc. of South Jamaica. The truck’s original driver told the Daily News Pena “came out of nowhere.”
Other people on the road whose vehicles were hit by the truck told the Daily News about the incident.
“He just literally sideswiped me and kept going,” said Wanda Cordero, who was sitting in a Nissan Sentra on Metropolitan Avenue. “He literally destroyed the whole left side of my car. He took off my mirror ... everything.”
Rashid Woods added, “A lot of people got lucky. It could have come out a lot worse.”
