Midnight curfew for NYC bars and eateries kicks in

Monday marks the first day restaurants and bars can remain open until midnight after Gov. Cuomo announced the curfew extended last Thursday.
“It’s not going to hurt us, I’ll tell you that,” said Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven.
He estimates he is losing $1,000 per night because of the mandated curfews.
“That goes directly against this recovery that we all want to help the bottom line of the city,” Gordon said.
The restaurant and bar curfew Cuomo extended had been 11 p.m. Also starting Monday, catered events like weddings and other celebrations are allowed to run until 1 a.m. after being required to end at midnight.
“It shows that things are opening up,” Queens food writer and culinary tour guide Joe DiStefano told the Chronicle.
“I think it’s a good trend but the reality is it’s only an hour,” he said.
Gordon said he plans on closing at 11 p.m. anyway unless customers stay later, noting “logistical concerns if you’re going to this right when expanding hours” that his staff works.
Two weeks ago, an 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters was lifted altogether.
Now New Yorkers have an extra hour to eat and drinks indoors.
“I hope what it doesn’t do it get people overly confident and acting stupid,” DiStefano said.
