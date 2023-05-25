Councilman Bob Holden, left, on May 17 presented a City Council Certificate of Recognition to Middle Village eighth-grader Mark Primak, who recently won the gold medal at MathCon in Chicago.
Mark, a student at PS/IS 49 in Middle Village, was one of 500 students accepted from among 50,000 who applied. When Mark’s family did not have the means to send him to the Windy City, Holden’s office was able to secure funding for a New York City nonprofit group that was able to send Mark and his mother, Ellen, center, on their way to Illinois and success.
Holden’s budget director, Sally Wong, second from right, and Donghui Zang, right, who helped tutor Mark before the competition, also took part in the presentation.
Mark has been accepted to Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan.
