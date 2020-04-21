Mets step up to the plate for frontliners

There’s no baseball for the time being but it’s not the offseason for the Mets as the organization is helping frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.
The Mets have given thousands of meals to frontline workers, more than 375 cases of water, soda and Powerade products to area food pantries and donated $1,800 worth of fresh produce, including over 50 cases of fruit and vegetables, 15 dozen eggs and other items to area food banks.
The team worked with Mama’s of Corona to send more than 500 box lunches and 25 cases of water to frontline workers at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis.
And the Mets purchased nearly 1,000 meals from Nick’s Gourmet Deli in East Elmhurst, to feed doctors and nurses at Queens and Flushing hospitals. Through the purchase, frontline workers were fed and the restaurant was able to keep eight members of the staff employed.
Additional outreach includes 2,000 plastic and canvas bags to area food banks to assist their efforts.
“The first impulse during any crisis for Fred and Jeff [Wilpon] is ‘What can we do to help?’ That’s the bottom line,” Harold Kaufman, vice president of communications for the Mets, told the Chronicle.
After 9/11, Shea Stadium, then the Mets’ home, was used as a staging area for relief workers. Kaufman said Citi Field is closed but that the team would be “welcoming” of any similar use.
