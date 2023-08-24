Two of the Mets’ greatest stars from the 1980s, both of them key to the team’s second World Series win, will see their numbers retired next year.
Darryl Strawberry, the rightfielding power hitter, will see his No. 18 retired. Lights-out pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden will get the same honor for his No. 16.
The Mets announced the move in a trio of tweets Thursday.
First came one saying Nos. 16 and 18 are “forever enshrined in Mets history.”
The next one said, “Doctor K dominated the ’80s. Next year his number 16 will forever be immortalized in our history.” It was accompanied by a short video of highlights from Gooden’s time on the mound.
The third one said, “No one had a sweeter swing than Straw. Next season his number 18 comes home for good.” The highlight reel shows a few of those smooth-as-silk swings.
Though Gooden underperformed in the postseason in 1986, he was key to the Mets’ getting there, going 17-6 with 200 strikeouts, the fifth-highest in the National League, according to baseballreference.com. And even though he did not win a postseason game, the Mets won four out of the five that he started, and beat the Boston Red Sox for the title.
Strawberry only hit .259 in the regular season in 1986, but he belted 27 homers and drove in 93 runs. He too was less than stellar in the postseason, hitting .227 against the Astros in the National League Championship Series with two homers, and only .208 against the Sox, putting one over the fence.
Both men spent their prime years with the Mets.
Strawberry was with them from 1983 to 1990, later playing for the Dodgers, Giants and Yankees. He wound up with a career batting average of .259 with 335 home runs and 1,000 runs batted in.
Gooden was with the Mets from 1984 to 1994, later pitching for the Yankees, Indians, Astros and Devil Rays. He ended up with a win-loss record of 194-112, an earned run average of 3.51 and 2,293 strikeouts.
Straw and Doc were major stars and fan favorites, who also got themselves into trouble. Gooden has been arrested multiple times for offenses related to alcohol and drugs and has done time in prison. Strawberry also has been arrested a number of times, including for drugs, and has spent time in jail. He says he has been clean and sober for more than 10 years now.
Despite their troubles, both were Amazin’ in their prime.
“In 1987, Strawberry hit 39 home runs and stole 36 bases, joining the exclusive 30-30 club at the time becoming one of only 10 players in baseball history to accomplish the feat,” Wikipedia notes. “In addition to that, he hit 32 doubles and drove in 104 runs.”
“In 1985, Gooden pitched one of the most statistically dominating single seasons in baseball history,” the online encyclopedia says. “Leading Major League Baseball with 24 wins, 268 strikeouts, and a 1.53 ERA (the second-lowest in the live-ball era, trailing only Bob Gibson's 1.12 in 1968) Gooden earned the major leagues' pitching Triple Crown. He led the National League in complete games (16) and innings pitched (276 2⁄3). From his second start onward, Gooden's ERA never rose above 2.00.”
The Mets did not elaborate in their tweets as to when or how they will mark the retirement of the two stars’ numbers during the rebuilding year that will be the 2024 season.
