The owners of the New York Mets have reached an agreement to sell the club to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.
“The Sterling Partners have signed an agreement with Steven Cohen pursuant to which Mr. Cohen would purchase the New York Mets,” the club said on its Twitter account Monday afternoon.
“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said in the team’s statement.
The New York Post and others are reporting that the price is in excess of $2.4 billion, for which Cohen will obtain 95 percent stake in the team from Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz.
Others who have been linked to the bidding in recent months include Queens native and loyal Mets fan Mike Repole, who is the founder of Bodyarmor; and a group fronted by entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
The sale is contingent on the approval of the other owners. The Post reported that a vote will take place before November. Cohen will need 23 yes votes.
While Mets fans would be happy if the deep-pocketed financier is more willing to go more toe-to-toe with the Yankees and others for high-priced talent than the Wilpons, a caveat that has been brought up repeatedly since the team was put up for sale is that Cohen’s company back in 2013 paid $1.8 billion in fines and forfeiture for an insider trading charge.
But Cohen also is already a minority owner of the club, and had reached an agreement in principle to purchase the team earlier this year. He pulled out when the Wilpons reportedly wanted to maintain control of the team for a further five years.
