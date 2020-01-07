Meter parking not in the cards

The city’s Department of Transportation this week estimated that all its parking meters will once again be able to accept credit and debit card payments by the evening of Jan. 9, eight days after they ceased because of a software configuration error by a city contractor.

“DOT crews continue to work around the clock to reconfigure the software on parking meters across New York City,” a DOT spokeswoman told the Chronicle in an email last Friday. “We are training and deploying additional electricians this weekend who will be working 12-hour shifts, with crews in the field 24 hours a day.”

Cities using the same meters and software began seeing a series of cascading credit card rejections on Jan. 1. The DOT said dozens of American cities were affected including Washington, DC, Austin, Texas and Las Vegas.

“The outage was caused by an anti-fraud security setting that disabled credit-card payments,” said David Chauvan, chief communications officer for Flowbird, the manufacturer, in a statement with the DOT email.

“We have experienced no security breaches, and Flowbird immediately delivered a reconfiguration fix that is now being deployed,” Chauvan continued. “Our company apologizes and deeply regrets the inconvenience that this has caused our customers. Flowbird is taking all the appropriate measures to avoid any similar scenario in the future. Our top priority remains the total satisfaction of the municipalities that put their trust into our solutions.”

The city still is requiring parkers to pay. The DOT reminded all that parking meters continue+ to accept coins, and the ParkNYC app is available for those who prefer to pay by credit card — provided one could afford to place $25 in the activated account. The ParkNYC mobile app is available for download at no cost for iPhones in the App Store and for Android devices at Google Play.

The DOT has not responded to a request for information about whether tickets issued due to defective meters will be enforced.