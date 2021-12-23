The chill of last Sunday morning did not deter hundreds of kids — and their parents — from lining up around the block for a toy and coat giveaway in the heart of East Elmhurst.
It was the third and largest holiday giveaway this season sponsored by City Councilmember Francisco Moya, second from left, above, who last week fell short in his bid to become Council speaker in a heated race with fellow Queens Councilmember Adrienne Adams.
He is joined here by First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst Pastor Patrick Young, left, and Michael Jaffe and Matthew Fien of the law firm Pazer, Epstein, Jaffe & Fein, one of the event’s sponsors.
More than 1,000 toys and 400 winter coats were handed out over three hours to neighborhood children in the parking lot of the activist church on Astoria Boulevard.
“First Baptist Church has been a light for our community especially throughout this pandemic and today’s toy and coat distribution was another example,” said Moya in a prepared statement.
“I am incredibly grateful to Pastor Young and everyone at First Baptist Church for their tireless work as we continue to show our community we have their backs.”
The church is home to a weekly food pantry, a FEMA help site for victims of Ida, a site for city-sponsored gun buybacks and a polling place for early voting, among other community activities.
This is the fourth year for the toy giveaway, according to Fein.
— Michael Shain
