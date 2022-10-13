U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing) was in Forest Hills last week as part of her ongoing efforts to fix or avoid flooding problems in the borough.
Meng was welcomed by Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) as the two toured flood-prone areas with city Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala.
Sections of Forest Hills were inundated on Sept. 1, 2021 when remnants of Hurricane Ida killed 11 New York City residents, including eight in Queens. Several neighborhoods were slammed again by a heavy overnight storm this past Sept. 13.
Among the sites they visited were Kessel and Selfridge streets, sections of Yellowstone Boulevard and the Fairview Apartments at 61-20 Grand Central Pkwy.
“The lives of so many constituents were turned upside down by the unprecedented flooding and extensive damage from Ida with several Queens residents losing their lives in the storm,” said Meng and Schulman in a joint statement afterward. “Many local homeowners also sustained damage during recent flooding that impacted our borough. Combatting this problem must be a top priority for our city. The threat of future floods will continue, which is why we are again calling for immediate action.”
Meng, among other efforts, has recommended that the city examine the possibility of buying out some homeowners in chronically flood-prone areas.
