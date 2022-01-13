Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) introduced a bipartisan bill on Dec. 20 to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — colloquially known as food stamps — to be put toward hot and certain prepared foods, a Jan. 7 press release said. The bill, entitled SNAP Provisions to Lower Undue Struggle Act of 2021, or SNAP PLUS 2021, is co-sponsored by Reps. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.).
More than 41 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits, a September 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reads.
According to a December 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report, as of 2018, 29,909 NY-6 residents received SNAP benefits — 11 percent of the district’s total population. Of that 11 percent, nearly 60 percent of those recipients did not identify as white. Meng said those numbers have likely only increased since the pandemic began two years ago this March.
“Like so many issues, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequalities – but especially food insecurity,” Meng said in the press release. “The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a first line of defense in protecting Americans.”
If signed into law, SNAP PLUS would amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, which Meng argues falls short.
“Those I represent should not be held to arbitrary restrictions with their SNAP dollars that prevent them from purchasing hot or prepared foods such as a hot sandwich or a salad prepared at a grocery store salad bar,” Meng said in a later statement. “It’s a barrier that prevents SNAP recipients – low income individuals, the elderly, and people with disabilities – from having the flexibility to make the best dietary choices for themselves or their families.”
Jordan Goldes, Meng’s communications director, noted, however, that SNAP PLUS benefits could not be used at restaurants.
The bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations Jan. 4. Meng did not say whether there is a Senate version of the legislation in the works.
