Police are looking for two men in connection with a Ridgewood burglary committed on New Year’s Eve.
The duo reportedly removed jewelry from 1808 Weirfield St. at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 with an estimated value of $16,000. The men, who forced open the secured front door of the closed psychic store, fled in a burgundy vehicle to parts unknown.
A 32-year-old man returning to work nearly three hours after the incident discovered property missing and contacted the police.
The individuals being sought are described as males,from 20 to 30 years of age.
Police originally misstated the address in their announcement, leading at least one media outlet to incorrectly report the crime happening at a location that does not appear to exist.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
