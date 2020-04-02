Two men stole $10,000 from Vitelio’s Marketplace at 71-76 Yellowstone Blvd. in Forest Hills on Monday, police said.
The perpetrators cut a hole in the roof at 2 a.m. and stole the money before escaping back through the ceiling.
Police did not have a description of the two men.
Officers were at the site Monday morning. At 9 a.m. would-be customers who planned on doing early shopping before the store became crowded were outside, with police tape blocking them from entering the store.
Vitelio’s, considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic, has been the busiest store in the area by far. In recent days there have been lines out the store and around the corner as the business looks to maintain social distancing guidelines.
With a Key Food on Yellowstone and Queens boulevards having closed two years ago, other options for residents are Stop and Shop on Union Turnpike and Trader Joe’s on Metropolitan Avenue.
“Yeah, people are getting crazy these days,” Vitelio’s store manager Andi Duran told the New York Post Tuesday. “Not many people in the neighborhood are working. I think these people were getting desperate. I mean, they cut a hole in the roof. It’s just unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.