Veterans groups are restoring Memorial Day ceremonies to their proper stature after two years of Covid-enforced shutdowns and reductions.
In Forest Hills, American Legion Post 1424 and the Forest Hills Kiwanis will host their parade on Sunday, May 29. The theme will be “A Return to Service.”
A ceremony honoring the nation’s fallen will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the post, located at 107-15 Metropolitan Ave. The parade along Metropolitan will step off at noon.
At 1 p.m. on May 29, the United Veterans & Fraternal Organizations of Maspeth will partner with Maspeth Federal Savings bank to host the 36th annual Maspeth Memorial Day Parade. Participants will start at Grand Avenue and 69th Street. It will conclude with a ceremony at Maspeth Memorial Park, just a short distance from Maspeth Federal’s offices at 58-16 69 St.
On Monday, May 30, American Legion Post 1836 in Woodside along with BNY Mellon Veterans Network will host a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Boulevard Gardens on 31st Street off 54th Avenue.
The 84th annual Allied Veterans of Ridgewood & Glendale parade will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at Myrtle and Cypress avenues in Ridgewood. The parade route runs along Myrtle to Cooper Avenue in Glendale, where there will be a closing ceremony.
