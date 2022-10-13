The Friends of Maple Grove in Kew Gardens will host concerts for lovers of classical music and Broadway tunes in the coming days.
“A Classical Afternoon” takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature selections from Bach, Brahms, Demski, Faure, Purcell, Schubert and more.
“Broadway Babies!” features married couple Cathy and Michael Chimenti, who have toured the country in a number of Broadway musical road productions. It begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
“A Classical Afternoon” is free for all who register at Friendsofmaplegrove.com or by phone at (347) 878-6613. A $5 donation is suggested for walk-in patrons.
“Broadway Babies!” is a free event.
Both will take place at the Center at Maple Grove at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road. Videos of the concerts will be available for viewing on the Friends of Maple Grove YouTube channel.
The building is fully accessible. Seating for the performances is limited. Parking on-site is free.
“A Classical Afternoon” will be followed from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by a free reception for artist Elizabeth Sheehan, whose watercolor paintings are on display in the gallery. Guests can meet Sheehan and view her works. Her paintings will be on display through Friday, Oct. 28.
All who want to attend the reception but not the concert can register online.
