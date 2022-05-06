Deacon Kevin McCormack has been appointed the new superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn by Bishop Robert Brennan.
McCormack, who most recently served as principal of Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, will replace Thomas Chadzutko, who is retiring as of Aug. 31 after 18 years, according to a May 5 statement from the diocese.
He will oversee 70 Catholic elementary academies and schools, as well as 15 Catholic high schools throughout Queens and Brooklyn, with a combined enrollment of 30,894. His appointment takes place effective July 1.
“The schools and academies of the Diocese of Brooklyn have been blessed by the many years of steady, strong, and devoted leadership of our Superintendent Dr. Thomas Chadzutko,” Brennan said in the announcement. “He truly has championed the growth of our schools and academies through teacher professional development, technology, and curriculum enhancements. Today we see the success of Catholic schools throughout Brooklyn and Queens because of his work.
“I am confident Deacon Kevin McCormack will expand on that success, given his exemplary work leading Xaverian and his clear commitment to Catholic Identity.”
Prior to becoming principal McCormack served at Xaverian as an English and religion teacher. He was also was an adjunct instructor of theology at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, LI, for 30 years and was the co-host of the WABC radio program “Religion on the Line” from 2006 to 2018.
He is a graduate of Cathedral College and holds a master of arts in theology from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, and a master of science in Educational Leadership from Fordham University.
