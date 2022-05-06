New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.