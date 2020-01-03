Mayor sets borough president special election for March 24

Mayor de Blasio has set Tuesday, March 24 as the date of a special election for the post of Queens borough president.

Melinda Katz, who would have been term-limited out of the post in 2021, vacated the office on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Queens District Attorney. Katz’s deputy, Sharon Lee, is serving as acting borough president.

De Blasio made the announcement in a statement issued by his office just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“I encourage all eligible Queens residents to vote in the upcoming special election, and I thank outgoing Borough President Melinda Katz for her leadership and increasing the World’s Borough’s diversity and dynamism, and wish her all the best in her new role,” the mayor said.

The Queens County Democratic Committee this past Monday endorsed City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) for the post. The timing and manner in which the meeting was conducted — it was scheduled at the party’s Forest Hills headquarters at 8:30 a.m. on less than two days’ notice — drew criticism from Councilmen Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), who also are candidates along with former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and former police officer Anthony Miranda.

The candidates now have 12 days to gather the 2,000 signatures the need to get on the ballot.

Van Bramer cited the deadline in an email to his supporters about 10 minutes after de Blasio’s announcement, calling for volunteers who might have even “an hour or two” to help gather signatures.

The Constantinides campaign, in an email received by the Chronicle at the same time as Van Bramer’s, stated the March 24 date and followed with a statement on the councilman’s commitment to the environment, slowing rising rents and the local economy.

In related news on Thursday, Public advocate Jumaane Williams endorsed Van Bramer’s candidacy.

“Jimmy Van Bramer is a progressive champion who will fight for a Queens for all,” Williams said in a quote tweeted by Van Bramer. “I’m proud to endorse his grassroots bid to be our next Queens Borough President.”

Van Bramer had endorsed Williams last year in a crowded field for the special election for public advocate, necessitated when Letitia James was elected New York State attorney general.

This story has been updated to include Van Bramer's endorsement from Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.