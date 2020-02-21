Mayor defends his positions at crowded town hall

Toward the end of Wednesday’s town hall at Russell Sage JHS 190 in Forest Hills, one man told Mayor de Blasio “You are the worst mayor that New York City’s ever seen.”

“How nice of you,” de Blasio said. “I’m sure you’re very proud of yourself.”

The speaker had questioned the mayor’s support of Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, calling Carranza a “racist,” before being escorted out of the standing-room-only meeting in the school’s gym.

De Blasio said Carranza has spent his life educating children, including in San Francisco, a city with a large Asian community. In New York, Asian American families have been among the chancellor’s harshest critics, especially over his focus on ethnicity in the classroom.

“I just don’t accept this notion that because someone like Chancellor Carranza, who is trying to serve every child, does something someone disagrees with, then they call him a racist,” the mayor said. “That’s not fair. There’s no evidence of that whatsoever.”

De Blasio also fielded criticism from a speaker who called it “disgusting” that he “shoved” a homeless shelter for 200 men into 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

“We know that there are a lot of underhanded deals that went into this and now there are 200 men near schools, near churches,” she said, adding that she “has to buy more locks and a security system.”

The mayor defended the site, where the newly opened shelter had been on and off for years.

“You don’t want a homeless shelter in your neighborhood,” he said. “But then you think you know, ‘Oh, there’s deals and there’s fixes. It’s just false.

“Why are we doing this? Because we think it’s fun? No. Because we think it’s easy? No. Because we have people, who are working people, these are working people —”

De Blasio was interrupted by a pair of people in the crowd speaking out against the shelter as they were removed.

“We don’t do what the West Coast does,” de Blasio said. “On the West Coast you’ve got tens of thousands of people on the streets.”

The mayor also spoke about crime, saying New York is still the safest big city in America, as concerns have been raised following an increase in crime in January.

“There are people and organizations in this city that are trying to tell you New York City is not safe. They are trying to tell you we are declining, going back to the ’70s,” he said, adding, “If you believe that, God bless you. Then that means you do not listen to the facts.”

Another woman criticized de Blasio and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) for backing the plan to close Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens.

“I think both of you have no clue what goes on in regular people’s lives,” the speaker said.

She also voiced concern about how police officers allegedly are walking away from incidents targeting them, such as when water was being poured on them in occurrences last year.

“They don’t just walk away when someone breaks the law,” de Blasio said, calling the claim “right wing propaganda.”