Mayor considering alternate Queens Blvd. bike lanes plan

Mayor de Blasio announced he would look at an alternative option for Phase IV of the controversial Queens Boulevard bike lanes during a town hall Wednesday at Russell Sage JHS 190 in Forest Hills.

He said Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) asked him to consider a different plan for the remaining stretch.

“Our transportation commissioner is right here. Commissioner, I am asking you to formally review this proposal,” de Blasio said. “DOT has a proposal. I want this to be given absolute, total consideration. I want to see both proposals. I will make the ultimate decision.”

Phase IV of the plan will see the roadway’s bike lanes extended eastbound beyond Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike. DOT outreach for Phase IV began in Octboer 2017 and the plan was slated to be implemented in 2018, but has been delayed without explanation.

Cyclists have been decrying the lack of progress, saying the delay endangers lives and pointing to the boulevard’s improved safety record as proof bike lanes have a positive impact on all road users.

But many residents in the area have complained about bike lanes leading to the removal of parking spaces and having a negative impact on businesses.

“I am not against bike lanes,” Koslowitz said at the meeting. “What I am not for are the bike lanes along Queens Boulevard that are taking away hundreds of hundreds of parking spots.”

She said she wants to see bike lanes on Queens Boulevard not in the service road but rather in the middle of the thoroughfare, with protection from traffic.

“I can’t go into a store without someone saying to me, ‘What are you doing with the parking?’” she said.

A DOT spokesperson said work on the boulevard redesign will begin in the summer and is expected to be finished by the end of the year in an email to the Chronicle Friday.

During an appearance on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” de Blasio said the work will not be delayed, just that the alternative will be considered on the same schedule.

“I don’t see any delay,” he said. “I’m going to look at more than one option of how to get the same thing done.”

Laura Shepard of Bike New York said it was “shameful of Mayor de Blasio and Councilmember Koslowitz to renege on what’s been promised to people of Queens.”

She said moving the bike lanes to the center of the roadway would create conflicts with left-turning vehicles, making it more difficult for riders to get in and out of the pathway.

“We deserve the safest plan,” Shepard said.