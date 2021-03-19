Mayor announces new opt-in period for public schools

New York City parents will have another shot at opting their children in for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised Covid guidelines for K-12 schools that morning by decreasing the minimum recommended distance between school children from 6 to 3 feet, de Blasio called a press conference in the afternoon to announce the opt-in period, which, he said, will begin next week.
“This obviously opens a world of opportunities to bring kids back,” de Blasio said at the press event.
Echoing the manner in which the city reopened schools in the winter, de Blasio said the opt-in periods will be structured by grade levels. The first will be limited to 3-K, pre-K, elementary school and elementary-age District 75 students.
While many of the implementation details remain to be hammered out, de Blasio said that he is confident that the city can bring back a substantial amount of younger students in April.
The mayor announced that the opt-in period will be applicable for middle and high school students as well, even though the city is not ready to give them a timeline for returning yet. The city will review the opt-in response among those age groups in order to devise a plan.
“I think a lot of parents have been clamoring for this opportunity, and I think it will be a great relief to a lot of parents to know now that there is a chance to get their kids back in school,” de Blasio said.
But while city officials have embraced the new CDC guidance wholeheartedly, teachers’ unions, including New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers, did not respond with immediate acceptance.
“We would like to review in greater detail the science behind the CDC’s latest social distancing guidance,” wrote NYSUT President Andy Pallotta in the statement.
In his afternoon press event, the mayor said that his staff had already had several conversations that day with union leaders on how to proceed with the opt-in period.
“We think we can work this out. We really do,” he said.
