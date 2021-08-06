Massive gang busts in Astoria, LIC

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and high-ranking NYPD officials on Thursday announced a sweeping 141-count indictment of 28 people alleged to be members or associates of three gangs that are centered in public housing projects in Astoria and Long Island City.
Two teenagers in the group have been charged with murder in the July 2020 shooting that killed George Rosa, 53, who was struck by a stray bullet as he walked his dog near the Queensbridge Houses in LIC.
In a joint press conference with NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, Katz said 10 of the suspects already had been in custody. Eleven more were arrested Thursday, with the rest remaining at large.
“Block by block, as long as it takes, we will not allow gun violence and gangs to become the norm. Not here in Queens County,” Katz said in the press conference, which was hed at her Kew Gardens office and can be viewed on her office’s Facebook page.
Police said the investigation dates back two years, and included resources of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division and Housing Bureau, the 114th Precinct Detective Squad, and Katz’s office.
Katz said the overall complaint includes 23 counts of attempted second-degree murder; 19 of attempted first-degree assault; 54 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 19 of second-degree reckless endangerment.
“They’ve all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possess firearms,” Katz said. “This is an amazing step forward that should put every Queens gang member on notice: If you’re committing havoc on our streets and are putting the public in harm’s way, we are going to find you. We are going to prosecute you.”
She also said the case was not an overly broad sweep with a wide net.
“This is focusing our law enforcement resources on people who are the most dangerous and violent people in our community who are driving violent crime,” Katz said.
“These are the trigger-pullers,” NYPD Capt. Thomas Passolo of the Gun Violence Suppression Division said later on during the press conference.
The principals, authorities said, include the Money the Motivation/Obligated to Money gang in the Ravenswood Houses; and Jet Blue and the Makk Ballers, who fight with each other for dominance in the Queensbridge Houses and with MTM/OTM.
Handguns are the weapon of choice, and more and more vehicles are involved as members head into rivals’ territories looking for targets.
“One gang shooting begets another gang shooting,” the chief said. “There is retaliation.”
Essig said gang cases are difficult, in-depth investigations, and that this was one of the best he’s ever seen.
“Violence is driven by gangs,” Essig said. “Whether it’s a narcotics gang, a financial crimes gang, a robbery gang or, in many cases, historical beefs between rival gangs. Gangs are the drivers of violence in New York City.”
Pointing to a number of successful gang takedowns in recent weeks, Essig said there will be more to come.
According to a subsequent press release, Ike Ford, 18, and Delante Aiken, 19, both of Queens, face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on charges that include second-degree murder for the death of Rosa, an innocent bystander who died a month after being struck by a bullet meant for a gang member.
Eighteen others named in the press release face up to 25 years in prison.
In response to an email from the Chronicle, Katz’ office said it did not have information on the amounts of bail for each suspect requested by prosecutors and set by judges.
Those identified as alleged Makk Ballers include Devon Battle, 25, Matusim Carter, 26, Malik Harris, 23, Jerry Douglas, 33, Timia Hodges, 22, Tyreik Jackson, 35, Steven Johnson, 20, Tyler King, 21, Jahi Mays, 34, Billy Robinson, 24, Mohamed Saleh, 35, Tyheem Vales, 25, and Lester Williams, 29. All are from Queens except for Carter, who is from the Bronx.
Alleged Jet Blue members include Donovan Harvey, 23 and Jakya Jones, 2, both of Queens.
Alleged OTM/MTM members include Shaheid Gibson, 27, Christian Jones, 22, and Silas Ross, 27, all of Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.