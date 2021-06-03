The city’s Department of Design and Construction issued a community parking advisory on Monday in regard to the ongoing 70th Street sewer upgrade project in Maspeth.
There will be no parking and roadway access will be restricted on 71st Street between 54th and Grand avenues on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning on or about Thursday, June 3, and running until about Friday, Aug. 20.
Drivers are being advised to move their vehicles by 7 a.m. beginning June 3.
No-parking signs and barrels will be placed in the affected areas. Access to driveways also will be restricted in the work zone during work hours.
Weather or other unforeseen conditions could require changes to schedules at some locations and during some operations.
Anyone seeking more information on the project can contact the community construction liaison by phone at (347) 782-3885 or by email at maspethccl@gmail.com. During nonconstruction hours residents should call 311 for non-emergency services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.