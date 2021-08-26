The city’s Department of Design and Construction has released the schedule for next week’s work on the 70th Street Sewer upgrades in Maspeth. Unforeseen weather conditions may require changes.
Any water shutoffs will be preceded by notices 72 and 24 hours in advance. All work listed is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
The sites include:
• 69th Street between Queens Boulevard and 48th Avenue;
• 70th Street between Calamus and 52nd avenues;
• 70th Street between 52nd and 54th avenues;
• 70th Street at 54th Avenue; and
• Grand Avenue between 71st and Mazeau streets.
“No Parking” signs, when needed, will be posted 72 hours prior to the temporary elimination of any on-street parking spaces.
Further information may be obtained by contacting Community Construction Liaison Pauline Chan at maspethccl@gmail.com or (347) 782-3885.
