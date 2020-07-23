Juan Ardila grew up wanting to be a forensic scientist but when his mother was nearly deported, he decided to change course and help people.
The Maspeth resident is running for the City Council seat held by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village). “I don’t think he’s conducted himself in a way that a New York City elected official should be conducting himself,” Ardila told the Chronicle last Friday, adding, “The leadership has just not been there and it’s not just going to be.”
Ardila, who worked as an office manager for Councilman Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn), at the International Rescue Committee, which provides humanitarian aid, and as a consultant for the Department of Education, called Holden “out of touch.”
The challenger, who is running a Democratic primary campaign against Holden, said one example came as lawmakers were listening to public testimony regarding law enforcement.
“He was live-tweeting that there’s no evidence of any racism,” Ardila said. “Doing this as people are telling him in live testimony. I think it’s very inappropriate.”
Another criticism of the lawmaker was that Holden eliminated the participatory budgeting process from the area, in which residents vote on how to spend $1 million in capital funding.
“It essentially eliminated the opportunity for decision-making and engagement from the people on how our dollars are spent,” Ardila said.
Asked to respond, Holden said he doesn’t care about Ardila’s criticisms of him.
“Whatever he says about me, let him have his fun,” the lawmaker said.
The challenger spoke about the importance of affordable housing and cited a 2017 City Council report that found there were 360 remaining affordable units but that 160 could be lost through 2022.
“Gentrification is just significantly outpacing the supply for affordable units,” Ardila said.
He wants to see affordable housing expanded with the city increasing housing density around transit hubs. “That way you can actually give people a fighting chance and transition individuals into permanent housing and actually reduce the homeless population,” Ardila said.
He also criticized the homeless shelter for men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, a site in the middle of a transit desert, which Holden also opposes.
“How can you expect a homeless New Yorker to get back on their feet if we house them on the outskirts of a neighborhood far from job opportunities, far from the social service programs that they desperately need?” Ardila said.
He wants to reduce homelessness using a Housing First model that cities across the country have implemented.
“The real estate culture in New York City views housing as a speculative investment,” Ardila said.
Columbus, Ohio was one of the first to use it in the mid-1980s, as the city created a community shelter board with the organization controlling the city’s homeless response budget and coordinating service providers.
Utah used the model and reduced the number from nearly 2,000 in 2005 to fewer than 200 in 2015.
Ardila also wants to focus on early childhood education and programs, pointing to a study that found for every $1 spent on early childhood education, the return on investment to society is estimated at $17.
The Council district covers Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth and Middle Village. “There’s a lot of Bernie supporters and in the same neighborhood you could have a contingency of Trump supporters,” Ardila said.
Holden said he hasn’t thought about re-election yet.
“I’m thinking about doing my job now dealing with the pandemic and all the other issues that I don’t have time to work on all the other stuff. It’ll come and when it comes I’ll work on it,” he told the Chronicle Wednesday.
In 2017, Holden, the president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, lost the Democratic primary to Elizabeth Crowley but ran on the Republican line in the general election and pulled out a close win.
He said he hasn’t talked to either party about the 2021 election.
“If I do a good job people will re-elect me. If I don’t, they’ll kick me out. I’ve done the best job I could possibly do, I’ve hired the best staff and they’re doing great work. But if the people feel that I shouldn’t be re-elected, I have no problem with that either,” Holden said, adding, “This is not the world to me.”
