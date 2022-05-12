United Veterans & Fraternal Organizations of Maspeth will host its annual candlelight ceremony in honor of all deceased American servicemen and women at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at Maspeth Memorial Park on the corner of 69th Street and Grand Avenue. Visitors will gather at the flagpole.
In the event of rain the ceremony will take place at Frank Kowalinski Post #4 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans. The post is located at 61-57 Maspeth Ave., at the corner of 64th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.