“He was one of the people who make Maspeth great.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) summed up George O’Neill well last Friday at the corner of 53rd Drive and 63rd Place, where the city formally co-named the corner George O’Neill Way in honor of the longtime businessman and pillar of the neighborhood.
And none present disagreed with the councilman’s description, be it his wife, Mary, his six children and 17 grandchildren; or more than 60 others who represented but a small part of the late restaurateur’s “extended family” of employees, patrons and close personal friends.
O’Neill was 83 when he passed in July 2018. He first worked at the bar founded by his father after returning from a stint in the U.S. Army in 1956.
“He opened in 1933, right after Prohibition ended,” Holden said. “That was a good investment.”
Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) said he and O’Neill knew each other well. He and Holden said you could not walk past 64-21 53 Drive without getting a hello or listening to a joke or a story.
“Do you remember ‘Cheers’?” asked Barnwell, referring to the hit 1980s sitcom about a tavern where everybody knows your name.
“This is ‘Cheers,’” Barnwell said.
Holden spoke with admiration about how O’Neill’s was the spot in Maspeth when someone wanted to hold a fundraiser for a person or family in need; the widows and children of police officers killed in the line of duty; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee, which does not charge families for care and treatment.
One of O’Neill’s daughters, Tracy Murphy, described the day of her father’s death as the hardest day in her life. But she also told those gathered that his sense of caring extended to anyone her father met.
“It was the way he made you feel,” Murphy recalled with a smile.
The Rev. Christopher O’Connor, pastor of St. Mary’s Winfield Parish in Woodside, spoke of O’Neill’s unfailing kindness, relating the story of a recovering alcoholic who came to him desperate for his help.
“He said ‘I need a job. I have a wife and two children to support,’” O’Connor said. “He hired the man as a waiter ... Eventually he made the man manager of the restaurant.
“That man was my father.”
“He didn’t brag about it,” Holden said of O’Neill’s kindness. “He just tried to make people’s lives better.”
O’Neill’s is now run by his son-in-law, Danny Pyle, who is married to O’Neill’s daughter Tara. His daughter Deirdre O’Neill also works there.
Holden said to his mind, O’Neill’s should be landmarked by the city, though that can be tough in the outer boroughs. He also remarked to Pyle that landmark status could make it difficult to reconstruct or expand portions of the restaurant.
“It can be landmarked in our hearts,” the councilman said.
And while the skies were heavily overcast throughout the ceremony, the luck of the Irish came into play. Friday afternoon’s rain held off until speeches were made, the new street sign was unveiled and family and friends were inside O’Neill’s celebrating their host.
