The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery will host a Mardi Gras celebration concert on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Celebration Hall at the Center at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens.
The concert, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., will commemorate jazz drummer Tony Sbarbaro (1897-1969) as well as pianist and composer Clarence Profit (1912-1944), both of whom now rest in Maple Grove. A reception will follow in the building’s gallery.
The concert is free to all who RSVP beforehand by calling (347) 878-6613. The suggested donation for walk-in guests is $5. Seating is limited and masks are recommended.
Celebration Hall is located at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road. Parking is free on-site and the building is ADA-accessible.
Further information on the concert and other cultural and community programs offered by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery can be found on its website at friendsofmaplegrove.com; by email at info@friendsofmaplegrove.com; on both YouTube and Facebook; and at Instagram: historicmaplegrove.
