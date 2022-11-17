The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery will host a holiday book drive for children from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3.
The group will collect donations of new and gently used children’s books to benefit the River Fund, a Richmond Hill-based organization that combats hunger and poverty.
Donation boxes will be at the cemetery’s Victorian Building at Lefferts Boulevard and Kew Gardens Road in Kew Gardens from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3.; and at The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, located at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road on Dec. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. Information is available at (347) 878-6613 or friendsofmaplegrove.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.