Three and possibly four stretches of road in Glendale could be turning to one-way streets if the city and Community Board 5 can iron out a few details.
The board on Sept. 14 reviewed a seven-page presentation prepared by the city’s Department of Transportation that examines the possibility of turning 60th Lane one way in the northbound direction between Cooper Avenue and 75th Street; 64th Street one way southbound between 75th and Cooper avenues; 64th Place one way northbound from Cooper Avenue to Cypress Hills Street; and 75th Avenue one way eastbound between 60th Lane and 64th Street.
Eric Butkiewicz, chairman of the CB 5 Transportation Services Committee, made the presentation as the DOT was unable to have a representative for the meeting.
The aim is to improve traffic flow and safety. He said the three north-south proposals appear acceptable, though his committee was not ready to sign off on the change to 75th Avenue just yet.
“What the committee was unanimous on was that the north-south courses were generally consistent with what generally occurs throughout Queens,” Butkiewicz said. “There does seem to be concern about eliminating a major east-west route [the 75th Avenue proposal] ... The concern is that we’re fixing a problem that doesn’t exist with unintended consequences down the road.”
