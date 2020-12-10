A man was pepper sprayed and arrested by police after resisting arrest for burglarizing Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Academy on Nov. 27, Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle.
According to police, the man entered the location at around 2 a.m. from a second-floor window and removed two garage door openers and a two-way radio.
He stayed at the Forest Hills church school until the afternoon. When officers attempted to place him under arrest, he resisted, Cappelmann said.
“They gave him numerous opportunities to place his hands behind his back and he refused and then he took a fighting stance so he was pepper sprayed and arrested,” he said.
Cappelmann said the identity of the man, who was still in custody Wednesday, is unknown.
“Initially he told us he was various different people like Harry Potter and Jesus Christ,” the commander said.
The man was charged with burglary and resisting arrest. The stolen items were recovered from his possession.
Though a police spokesperson said the man is a 48-year-old Brooklyn resident, Cappelmann said, “I don’t even know that that’s really who he is,” adding that the name given is of a man who has never been arrested in the state.
The commanding officer said people give the police false names as they’re being arrested “all the time.”
