A man was stabbed at the homeless shelter at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale the night of April 3.
A verbal argument led to a man taking a bottle and stabbing his victim in the chest at about 10:25 p.m., according to police. The 28-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition and the suspect was apprehended.
According to Department of Homeless Services spokesman Isaac McGinn, shelter staff and contracted security personnel called the police and EMS to the scene.
“In these unprecedented times, tensions and stress levels are high for all New Yorkers across our city and state, regardless of housing status — there is no time or place for more fear-mongering and this is not news,” he said, adding that no community member was impacted.
McGinn said the dispute happened in the shelter entry area just before the security screening as opposed to inside the shelter.
“Of course protecting the safety of those we serve remains our top one priority, now more than ever — and our staff, including shelter security, continue reporting for duty every day, dedicated to supporting and protecting our City’s most vulnerable residents,” McGinn said.
He said the DHS cannot comment on specific cases or clients.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a longtime critic of the shelter, criticized the agency.
“They stretch the truth a lot and when you question them they take a long time to get back to you and when they do they get up on their soapbox and start preaching to you that we have to care for the unfortunate,” he told the Chronicle Wednesday.
The shelter with a capacity of 200 single men was on-again and off-again for years and a highly controversial topic in the area, sparking numerous protests over the years.
Holden noted how the shelter is in the consciousness of residents. The CVS at 79-60 Metropolitan Ave., about a 10-minute walk from the shelter, was robbed Tuesday, and the lawmaker said people on Facebook were wondering if it was a shelter resident.
“Whether it was or wasn’t, this is how people think and are speculating,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.