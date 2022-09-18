The NYPD has released the name and photograph of a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old East Elmhurst man in 2017.
Police said detectives would like to question Jonathan Baez, 30, in connection with the shooting death of Karron, Alston, 25.
Police said officers from the 115th Precinct responding to a 911 call on the night of Oct. 12, 2017 found Alston unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his head and upper torso.
EMS personnel took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His death was declared a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
