A homeless man was stabbed to death late Thursday night at a gas station just off the Long Island Expressway next door to a firehouse on one side and a high school on the other.
Curtis Rippe, 58, was killed after getting into an argument with two men in front of the Mobil station at 105-45 Horace Harding Expy. in Corona, which sits between 108th and Granger streets on the north side of the LIE.
Just east of the station across 108th is Engine Co. 324, the Pride of Corona. Just west of it across Granger is the High School for Arts and Business.
Police arrived at the scene a few minutes before midnight after receiving a call of an assault, the NYPD press office said. Upon arrival, officers found Rippe with stab wounds to his torso. Emergency Medical Services transported him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The two men who had argued with Rippe fled on foot before officers arrived, the police said. One person of interest, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody in the vicinity of the incident but no charges were announced, and police said the investigation was ongoing.
Rippe was living in his car, a Honda, according to commenters on the Citizen neighborhood alert app and at least one media report, but the NYPD press office did not respond when asked if that could be confirmed.
The killing was the second in the 110th Precinct this year, according to NYPD statistics, which showed four in the command for all of 2021. Just about two weeks ago, a Chinese-food deliveryman, Zhiwen Yan, was gunned down on 108th Street near 67th Drive in Forest Hills, within the 112th Precinct and 15 blocks from where Rippe was slain.
