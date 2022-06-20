The NYPD is investigating a shooting that took place outside a Maspeth bar early Monday morning.
Officers from the 104th Precinct responded at 12:43 a.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 69-56 Grand Ave.
Upon arrival, officers observed a 27-year-old man in front of Ceili House suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
EMS personnel responded and transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition. Police said no arrests had been made as of early Monday afternoon and that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooter’s identification or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.